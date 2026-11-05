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Naples City Council to vote on how it fills vacancies
By Aisling Swift,5 days ago
When Naples residents head to the polls for a special election Feb. 2, they will elect a new council member and decide how vacant seats will be filled in the future. So far, former vice mayor Terry Hutchison and city Planning Advisory Board member Dan Barone are running to fill the seat held by Council member Linda Penniman, 83, who died Oct. 20, just three weeks after she resigned the day her husband, Nick, 88, died Sept. 29.
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