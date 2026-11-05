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Detroit Fans Have Made Peace With Almost Winning
By Jonathen Hart,6 days ago
Playing hard and keeping it close have to turn into wins at some point. Detroit fans deserve more than moral victories. The Detroit Pistons trailed the Philadelphia 76ers by 18 points early in the fourth quarter Wednesday night, cut the deficit to six, and still lost 112-106. By the time the night was over, the comeback was the story and the loss was a footnote.