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Dave Barcelon’s 1967 Chevy Nova SS Drag Car
3 days ago
Dave Barcelon’s SS: Concours Beautiful, Race Car Fast. While Southern California may be the birthplace and the spiritual home of drag racing, the Paciﬁc Northwest can lay claim to being home to some of the nation’s best drag racers. Jerry “The King” Ruth, TA/FC champion Pat Austin, his uncle Bucky, the Green Elephant of Frank Hall, Canadian Gordie Bonin, and of course, TF champions Rob Bruins and Gary Beck all have roots in the NW. These days, while there may not be a “big show” fuel team racing out of the area, there are a handful of national event-contending sportsman racers. Among these, Bremerton, Washington’s Dave Barcelon and his stunning Super Stock ’67 Chevy Nova may be one of the best, if not the nicest.
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