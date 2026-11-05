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Former Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren again among nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Everett Ellis,6 days ago
The Seahawks franchise legend has made it to the final selection process twice before. A franchise legend could be Canton bound. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the five final coach nominees for the Class of 2027 on Thursday, and among the quintet is former Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Holmgren. Joining Holmgren to round out the finalists is Bill Belichick, Tom Coughlin, Dan Reeves, and Mike Shanahan.