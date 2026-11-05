undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
i want to believe in the future of the country as much as i believe in the future of music
5 days ago
Tuesday was midterm elections, and it went quite well for Democrats. People on television screens pointed at their own screens, which displayed large swathes of blue. My friends went nuts posting celebratory graphics of milestones for underrepresented populations finally getting represented in office, as well as rude and funny memes ("we're digging up charlie kirk and doing it again" "the I Voted sticker stays on during sex tonight"). It was, broadly, a nationwide rejection of the past couple of years of hell—hell for trans people, hell for Palestinians, hell for women in general.