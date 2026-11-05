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Pruett’s Pause: 10 Thoughts on AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts 2026 – plus Hangman Page confirms Texas Death and Jon Moxley gives up a fork to make a friend
6 days ago
Remember when there were no WarGames-style matches for years other than TNA’s Lethal Lockdown (and how weird that match always was)? We live in a blessed timeline with Blood and Guts. – This is the first year that the Blood and Guts Dynamite has not featured another match on...