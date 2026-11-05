undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Steve Brawner: The blue wave splashes Arkansas
By Email,6 days ago
The so-called “blue wave” didn’t engulf Arkansas Tuesday like it did much of the nation. But it did splash here, particularly along the state’s northwestern shore. The statewide and federal Republican candidates all won as expected, but Democratic state House candidates surprisingly increased their numbers by 10 to 30. That amount is four more than the 26 they needed to break the Republican supermajority.
15