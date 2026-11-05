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Rangers Must Find Their Game Before Heading on Four-Game Road Trip
By Lucas S.,6 days ago
The New York Rangers snapped their four-game losing streak by beating the St. Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden (MSG). A team that started the season 7-3-1 now holds a record of 8-7-1, and it seems the hot start they were on has completely cooled off. For many different reasons, the team is playing differently than they did early on, and it has cost them games they had chances to win. They play one more home game before heading on a Western road trip, and they need to find their game before this trip as they have struggled mightily on the road so far.