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Tree Removal Project Underway in Lake View; Residents Asked to Clear Right-of-Way Areas
By Miles Brewer,6 days ago
A large tree removal project is underway in Lake View, and the city is asking residents to be cognizant of crews as they work. The process began Tuesday, Nov. 3, and affects residences with a numbered tree in the right-of-way. Lake View residents are asked to keep vehicles and property away from these trees to allow crews space to work. The tree removal project is expected to last until Tuesday, Nov. 17.