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Glidden Accepting Food and Household Donations Through Dec. 30 for Local Pantry
By Miles Brewer,6 days ago
The City of Glidden will be collecting donations through the end of the year for its Spirit of Giving Food Drive. From now until Dec. 30, donations will be accepted at the Glidden City Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Alternatively, donations can be left in the hallway on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can also be non-food items, such as household essentials. Suggested items include can openers, basic hygiene items, dishwashing supplies, feminine products, diapers, baby wipes, batteries, and non-perishable food items. Proceeds will benefit the Glidden Food Pantry.