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Paul W.S. Anderson to Direct Sci-Fi Horror Films NETHER STATION and NETHER VORTEX Based on Kevin J. Anderson's Novels
By Joey Paur,6 days ago
Paul W.S. Anderson is heading back into the terrifying depths of space, and fans of his 1997 sci-fi horror film Event Horizon have a pretty good reason to be excited. The filmmaker behind the Resident Evil franchise is set to direct two new cosmic horror movies, Nether Station and Nether Vortex, based on the novels by bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson.