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Jets-Chiefs Game Preview | Geno Smith and Patrick Mahomes Take the Spotlight
By Eric Allen,6 days ago
The Jets (2-6) will hit the midway point of their regular season on Sunday in Kansas City with an emerging offensive attack ready to challenge the Chiefs (5-2). The Chiefs boast one of the NFL's most decorated players in two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, but Geno Smith knows his success will be measured by how effective his unit is against the Kansas City defense.