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Elias Pettersson’s Hot Start: Canucks Star Back in Form?
By BVM Sportsdesk,,3 days ago
Elias Pettersson’s point-per-game start looks more like a hot streak than a true return to elite form. Vancouver is scoring at a high rate with him on the ice, but its shot and chance-generation numbers—and Pettersson’s own—remain near career lows. If his scoring holds through the trade deadline, the Canucks could use the stronger market interest to pursue a better return than seemed possible after his recent struggles.