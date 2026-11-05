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Arrest made after alleged armed robbery, kidnapping at Lake Worth Beach Airbnb
By Justin Backer,6 days ago
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is accused of armed robbery and kidnapping at an Airbnb in Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. PBSO says that Eric Matthew Raby II, 26, was arrested after he was identified as the suspect of an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping at an Airbnb located at 402 South Ocean Breeze in Lake Worth Beach.
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