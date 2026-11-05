undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bears’ quick starts have fueled three-game win streak
By Via www.chicagobears.com,,4 days ago
The Bears have never trailed in their last three games, sprinting out of the gate and leading wire-to-wire in wins over the Falcons, Patriots and Seahawks. The reigning NFC North champs have scored on their opening drive in three straight games for the first time since 2022 and led 14-0, 10-0 and 7-0 after the first quarter. “Shoutout to the defense because there are times where we haven’t started with the ball,” said quarterback Caleb Williams. “And then shoutout to the O-line, the wide receivers and everybody doing their job. I think that’s what it comes down to. “We knew…