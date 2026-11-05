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Whitakers man arrested after alleged assault on town employees, police says
By WITN Web Team,6 days ago
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WITN) - A Whitakers man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting two town workers while using racial slurs Wednesday, according to police. James Kutulas Jr. was charged with simple assault, false imprisonment, and disorderly conduct, according to the Whitaker’s Police Department. They held a press conference about the situation.
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