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No-swim, irrigation advisories issued after wastewater spills along Flagler Drive
By Eric Weiss,6 days ago
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida health officials are warning people to avoid swimming and irrigation from several waterways in Palm Beach County after wastewater spills raised concerns about possible bacterial contamination. The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County issued health alerts Thursday for waterways connected...