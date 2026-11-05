undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Vermont Progressive Party Elects Seven Legislators
By Richard Winger,5 days ago
The Vermont Progressive Party elected one State Senator and six State House members. The Senator is Tanya Vyhovsky, in the Chittenden-Central District. The six Representatives are: Adam Franz (Chittenden 14); Brian Cima (Chittenden 15); Trang Do and Jeffrey Peterson (Chittenden 16); Matt Gile (Chittenden 21); and Emery Mattheis (Orange-Washington-Addison). All...
1