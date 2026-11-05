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UMC Health System earns national AMA recognition for physician well-being
By KCBD Staff,6 days ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - (News release from University Medical Center) UMC Health System has earned recognition from the American Medical Association (AMA) as a Joy in Medicine® organization. The prestigious recognition from the country’s leading physician association honors health systems, hospitals, and medical groups that prioritize proven methods to...