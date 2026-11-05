undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Oklahoma Humane Society breaks ground on $40 million campus
By Gazette staff,6 days ago
The Oklahoma Humane Society (OK Humane) broke ground Thursday, Nov. 5, on a new $40 million humane campus designed to expand animal welfare services throughout Oklahoma. Located at 4001 SW 15th St., the 53,000-square-foot facility will bring the organization’s adoption center, spay and neuter clinic, and animal care operations together under one roof for the first time.
11