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Pulaski County reminds citizens that property tax payments are due
By Becca Shepherd,6 days ago
The Pulaski County Government shared a reminder on social media this week reminding residents that property tax payments are due this upcoming Tuesday. The announcement shares that property tax payments are due to be turned in to the Pulaski County Treasurer’s Office no later than 4pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10th. The Treasurer’s Office is located in Room 117 at 112 East Main Street in Winamac.
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