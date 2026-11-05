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Downtown in December celebrates 25 years of holiday magic in OKC
By Leslie Spears,5 days ago
Downtown in December celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with more than 30 holiday events and attractions throughout Oklahoma City from November through January. Presented by Devon Energy and organized by Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership, the annual celebration features holiday lights, live performances, outdoor ice skating, shopping and family activities, many of them free.
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