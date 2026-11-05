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Former Arkansas bar exam official charged with 65 felonies in alleged score tampering
By Daniela Dehaghani,5 days ago
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A former Arkansas official responsible for overseeing professional programs has been arrested and charged with 65 felony counts following a state police investigation into alleged alterations of Arkansas Bar Examination scores spanning five years. Nancie Givens, the former executive director of the Arkansas Office of...