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‘I have seen the enemy, and it is us’: Inside team Trump’s historic collapse
By Shane Goldmacher, Jonathan SwanMaggie Haberman, New York Times Service,6 days ago
How an unpopular president and an unpopular war provided an opening for Democrats to make sweeping gains in the midterms. Six days before the election, more than two dozen of President Donald Trump’s top strategists logged onto a private video call. The mood was grim. The discussion began with...