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e-peas launches PMIC series enabling energy harvesting and 5V charging from a single PCB design
By Semiconductor For You,5 days ago
PMICs for consumer and IT peripherals, IoT sensors and smart home products enable creation of energy harvesting and 5 V-charging device variants without changing PCB layout. Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, November 5th 2026, e‑peas, a pioneer in ultra-low-power energy harvesting and power management solutions, today announced a series of PMICs to improve design flexibility for OEMs seeking to eliminate disposable batteries from remote controls, keyboards, mice and other consumer, IoT sensors and smart home devices.