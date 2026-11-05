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TE Connectivity Invests $16.5 Million to Expand Automotive Manufacturing in India
By Semiconductor For You,6 days ago
SHIRWAL, India – Nov. 05, 2026 – TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has invested approximately US$16.5 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Shirwal, India. The site’s second expansion adds approximately 16,700 square meters and new manufacturing capabilities and an integrated tool shop. TE inaugurated the expanded facility on Oct. 27, with operations beginning on Nov. 1.
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