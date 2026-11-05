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Infineon and SOLUM strengthen collaboration on HVDC power solutions for AI data centers
By Semiconductor For You,5 days ago
Munich, Germany and Seoul, South Korea – 5 November 2026 – Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) and SOLUM have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their existing collaboration on high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power solutions for AI data centers. Building on their ongoing technical cooperation, the companies plan to expand their work across three key power applications: intermediate bus converters (IBCs), battery backup units (BBUs) and power supply units (PSUs).