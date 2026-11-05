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Utility With Limited Choice Program To Divest Non-utility Energy Solutions & Projects Business For $3 Billion
By Paul Ring,3 days ago
DTE Energy has entered into an agreement to sell its non-utility DTE Vantage business for approximately $3 billion to institutional investors advised by the Global Infrastructure group at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with the sale expected to close in the first half of 2027. DTE Vantage provides various energy projects...