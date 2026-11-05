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2 victims remain in the hospital after deadly mass shooting near Illinois Wesleyan University
By Jason Howell,6 days ago
BLOOMINGTON (25News Now) - Two people remain in the hospital in stable condition after a mass shooting at a Halloween party in Bloomington near Illinois Wesleyan University. Six others have been released after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting that claimed the life of 19-year-old Giana Dettloff, a college student from the Chicago area visiting one of her best friends.