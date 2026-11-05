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Harrison nominated for Burlsworth Trophy
By Wynne Progress,4 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas junior wide receiver Monte Harrison has been announced as a nominee for the prestigious Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded to the most outstanding player who began their career as a walk-on, the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation announced on Tuesday. The award is named after former Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth.