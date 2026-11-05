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National Grid Residential, Commercial Default Service Rates To Decrease 6-8%
By Paul Ring,3 days ago
The following story is brought free of charge to readers by VertexOne, the exclusive EDI provider of EnergyChoiceMatters.com. National Grid in Massachusetts has filed proposed basic service electricity rates for the period beginning February 1, 2027. The basic service rates listed in this story include National Grid's currently effective Basic...