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Nasdaq faces $1.8 trillion selloff risk as AI stocks grapple with regulatory uncertainty after midterms
By Jayujyoti Mullick,6 days ago
The U.S. stock market faced a sharp selloff as artificial intelligence and data center-related stocks declined amid growing concerns that the Democrats’ sweeping midterm election victory could slow the industry’s expansion through tougher regulatory scrutiny. The Nasdaq 100 fell 4.5%, putting approximately $1.8 trillion in market value at...