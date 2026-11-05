undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ABC-7 First Alert – Rain Chances Increase Friday Night Into Saturday as Cooler Weather Moves Into the Borderland
By Doppler Dave Speelman,6 days ago
The Borderland is preparing for a wet and noticeably cooler weekend as rain chances increase Friday night into Saturday. A high-pressure system building over the Texas Panhandle is bringing light but persistent easterly winds overnight, helping maintain cooler conditions across the region. Forecast models are increasingly pointing toward a system...
1