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Local preschoolers raise $8,294 to help fight childhood cancer with lemonade stands
By Sean Dinwoodie,6 days ago
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Midlands preschoolers at area Big Blue Marble Academy locations raised $8,294 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation through lemonade stands, the academy said. Students helped promote and prepare the stands, then made and poured the lemonade. The foundation supports childhood cancer research and programs for...
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