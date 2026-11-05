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Sable Elyse Smith Finds a Haunting Rhythm in the Carceral System
4 days ago
Nothing in Sable Elyse Smith’s Clockwork feels incidental: images, scenes, and moods repeat, and sculptures echo one another with mechanical precision. Each piece takes direct inspiration from the American carceral system. Taken together, they probe the structure and purpose of a system geared towards maximal effect. This effect, to the detriment of those held in custody, may be neither primarily rehabilitation nor justice, but torture, dehumanization, and even entertainment for those on the outside. A key to both the works and the wider practices is their duplication ad nauseam, to such an extent that we take them for granted.