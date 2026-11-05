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Blue Jackets loan Emil Andrae and Danton Heinen to AHL's Cleveland Monsters
By Blue Jackets Staff,6 days ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned defenseman Emil Andrae and forward Danton Heinen to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate after clearing waivers, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. Andrae, 24, collected two assists and four penalty minutes in five...