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From 10/23: Ohio Proposes Ending Current Preference For Retail Supplier Charges In Billing Payment Hierarchy, Regulated Charges To Be Paid First
By Paul Ring,4 days ago
The following story is brought free of charge to readers by VertexOne, the exclusive EDI provider of EnergyChoiceMatters.com. As first reported by EnergyChoiceMatters.com on Oct. 23, the PUC of Ohio has proposed changes to rules governing electric utility consolidated billing and other utility obligations that would, among other things, end the current preference for payment of retail supplier charges in partial payment situations.