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Flyers Can Learn from the Jets’ Handling of Brad Lambert In a Similar Situation
By William James,5 days ago
The Winnipeg Jets just ran the risk of losing forward prospect Brad Lambert by putting him on waivers and sending him to the Manitoba Moose in the AHL. It was a risky decision, given Lambert’s young age of 22. The Jets’ 2022 1st-round pick has not yet been given the proper opportunity in the NHL. Yet, every time he gets a crack at the NHL, he cannot seem to give the Jets a reason to keep him around.