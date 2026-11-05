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Chicago Voters Back Gunshot Detection by 72%, But Johnson Isn't Budging Yet
By Damon R. Sheffield,4 days ago
Chicago’s advisory vote on gunshot detection does not require City Hall to act, but it adds a clear measure of voter support to a debate that will turn on the city’s pilot and its assessment of the evidence. More than 72% of voters who cast ballots on the question supported restarting the technology, according to results reported as of 11 p.m. on Election Day. The question did not name ShotSpotter, the system Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration discontinued.
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