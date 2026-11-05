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A Kings fan got ejected for a chest pass, and Luka Doncic took the referee’s side
By Cincinnati Reds,6 days ago
There are still people paying to go to Sacramento Kings games, which kind of feels like a miracle given that the team has the worst cumulative record in basketball since 2010 and hasn’t advanced in the playoffs since 2004. On Wednesday night, as the Kings were hosting the Los Angeles Lakers, one Sacramento fan got sent home early for a bizarre interaction with a referee that sparked a shocked reaction from Luka Doncic.