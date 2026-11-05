undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cardinals' Michael Wilson: Still in non-contact jersey
By RotoWire Staff,6 days ago
Wilson (ribs) remained in a yellow non-contact jersey at Thursday's practice, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports. Wilson has been wearing said jersey the past two weeks due to what he noted are two broken ribs. He still played through the pain this past Sunday in Dallas, despite exiting for a spell in the middle of the contest, ending Week 8 with eight catches (on 15 targets) for 111 yards and one touchdown and one carry for 17 yards. Thursday's injury report will unveil Wilson's activity level.