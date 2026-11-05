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Packers' Keisean Nixon: Misses practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Nixon (groin) did not practice Thursday, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports. After being limited Wednesday, Nixon downgraded to DNP and appears to be at risk of missing Sunday's game against the Patriots. It's a new injury for Nixon, so it's possible he was injured in practice this week. Benjamin St-Juste and Carrington Valentine would be in line for increased snaps if Nixon needs to sit.