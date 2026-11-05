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Giants' Malik Nabers: Offers positive update
By RotoWire Staff,6 days ago
Nabers (undisclosed) said Thursday, "I'll be good," for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Art Stapleton of USA Today reports. Nabers was spotted working with the Giants' training staff during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, one day removed from not being on the team's initial Week 9 injury report. The reason for his likely practice restrictions isn't known but will be revealed once New York posts its second injury report of the week.