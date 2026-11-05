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Ravens put Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley on IR; sign Austin Reed to active roster
By Josh Alper,6 days ago
Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley are officially on the Ravens’ injured reserve list. It’s been known for a few days that both quarterbacks were headed to the list and the moves were announced ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Jaguars. Huntley is going to miss the rest of the season with a toe injury and Jackson may be out for the rest of the year as well. He is set for surgery on his right thumb after being injured early in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills.