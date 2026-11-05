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South Bay Education Foundation Provides Resources For Students To Achieve Success
By Alessandra Selgi-Harrigan,7 days ago
The South Bay Education Foundation may be under the radar, but it helps students succeed on many levels—from providing clothes to recognizing their efforts. President Amy Cooper explained, “The foundation has been around since the mid-80s, has gone through various iterations, had a hard time getting started after COVID, went on hiatus for a while, and this year it’s back.” The foundation is a non-profit that relies on donations to help students succeed in school by providing support in a variety of ways. “This year we’re going full throttle. We have 10 members, and we try to narrow our focus,” she said.