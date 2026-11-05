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Flood Watch issued as NWS forecasts up to 6 inches of rain for portions of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut
By Ken Paiva,6 days ago
Up to 6 inches of rain is expected for parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for portions of southeastern Massachusetts and all of Rhode Island, in effect from late tonight through Saturday morning. According to the National Weather Service, rainfall...
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