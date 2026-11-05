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Review: Delightful and perplexing, Kit Modus’ ‘Mixed Rep’ is a mixed bag
By Leia Genis,5 days ago
Kit Modus’ 10th season opener Mixed Rep delivers on its title. At an early rehearsal of the show, which will be staged November 7 and 8 at Vesper Theatre in East Point, the contemporary dance company presented five compositions by five choreographers, four of which are current or former Kit Modus dancers. No two pieces in the evening-length rehearsal could be misconstrued as the same, yet they were about as different from one another as jelly beans. And much like a variety bag of the soft candy, some flavors were quite delightful, while others were perplexing.