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Complaint: 'High risk' sex offender secretly recorded females at Armory Square pizza shop
By Matthew Benninger,6 days ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A "high-risk" sex offender was caught taking lewd videos of females. That's according to a criminal complaint filed with the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office. The complaint accuses Daniel R. Flagg, 53, of recording under the clothing of his victims at Nick's Tomato Pie, a popular pizza shop at 109 Walton St. in Syracuse, N.Y. The complaint said the alleged acts occurred in 2024.