Nintendo Switch 2 Sells Over 26 Million Units

Nintendo revealed on Thursday the second quarter financial results for its current fiscal year ending on March 31, 2027. The Nintendo Switch 2 system has sold 26.35 million units as of September 30. The console sold 6.49 million units so far in this fiscal year, which started on April 1. The Nintendo Switch console has sold 157.20 million units.

Total Switch 2 software sales amount to 73.21 million units as of September 30, with 24.49 million from this fiscal year so far. Digital game sales accounted for 60.7% of total software sales this year so far for Switch and Switch 2, a 6.2% year-on-year increase.

The Switch console has sold 1.27 million units so far this fiscal year as of June 30. This number includes sales for the Nintendo Switch, Lite, and OLED consoles. Switch software sales amount to 65.73 million units. Regarding Nintendo's last couple of first-party titles developed for the original Switch console, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream sold 8.81 million units, and Rhythm Heaven Groove sold 2.89 million units.

The bestselling titles for Switch 2 as of September 30 are:

Mario Kart World : 16.48 million copies

: 16.48 million copies Donkey Kong Bananza : 5.05 million copies

: 5.05 million copies Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition : 4.04 million copies (13.31 million with Switch version)

: 4.04 million copies (13.31 million with Switch version) Pokémon Pokopia : 4.04 million copies (only includes sales outside Japan where Nintendo published game)

: 4.04 million copies (only includes sales outside Japan where Nintendo published game) Splatoon Raiders : 2.42 million copies

: 2.42 million copies Kirby Air Riders : 1.94 million copies

: 1.94 million copies Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave : 1.34 million copies

: 1.34 million copies Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition : 1.28 million copies (12.01 million with Switch version)

: 1.28 million copies (12.01 million with Switch version) Star Fox : 1.17 million copies

The bestselling titles for Switch as of September 30 are:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : 72.00 million copies

: 72.00 million copies Animal Crossing: New Horizons : 50.63 million copies

: 50.63 million copies Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : 38.50 million copies

: 38.50 million copies The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild : 34.28 million copies

: 34.28 million copies Super Mario Odyssey : 31.06 million copies

: 31.06 million copies Pokémon Scarlet/Pokémon Violet : 28.66 million copies

: 28.66 million copies Pokémon Sword/Pokémon Shield : 27.36 million copies

: 27.36 million copies The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom : 22.90 million copies

: 22.90 million copies Super Mario Party : 21.39 million copies

: 21.39 million copies New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe : 19.22 million copies

The Switch 2 console sold over 3.5 million units worldwide in the first four days following its release in June 2025. According to the company, this is the highest global sales amount for any Nintendo hardware within its first four days. The system sold 5.82 million units in its first fiscal year's first quarter ending in June 2025. Switch 2 sold over 17 million units as of the end of the previous fiscal year's third quarter on December 31, surpassing the Nintendo Wii U's lifetime sales of 13.56 million units.

Nintendo raised suggested retail prices for Switch 2 on May 25 in Japan. It raised the prices in Europe, the United States, and Canada on September 1 "in light of changes in market conditions, and after considering the global business outlook."

Nintendo launched the Switch console in March 2017. The Switch surpassed Sony's PlayStation 4 and Nintendo's Game Boy/Game Boy Color as of the end of 2022. The console surpassed the Nintendo DS' lifetime sales of 154.02 million units to become Nintendo's best selling console of all time last February It is now the second best-selling console of all time, and stands behind only PlayStation 2.

Source: Nintendo (link 2)