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The Spiritual Meaning Of November’s New Moon Will Reveal The Truth
By Editorial Standards,6 days ago
Scorpio season has had everyone dealing with some sludgy and retrograde-riddled astrology so far, but it’s finally beginning to hit its stride under November’s new moon. This powerful lunation rises at 2:02 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 9 (or late-night on Sunday, Nov. 8, for anyone in the Pacific time zone), and it’s bringing the sun and moon together in the emotion-driven and enigmatic sign of Scorpio. This lunar moment feels particularly mystical due to its proximity to the witchy celebration of Samhain, and its spiritual meaning is about seeing beyond the veil to help you unlock new paths and deeper truths.
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